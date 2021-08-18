Deal, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
August 18, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFurious Francine, a new book by Jacqueline Bailey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Furious Francine went to school angry today. She hates being stuck at home, misses her friends, and wants life to go back to how it was before the pandemic. But when she recognizes and expresses her emotions with her classmates and teacher, Francine begins to feel better.Young readers should remember that EVERYBODY has feelings. Sometimes we might feel furious just like Francine, and it's important for children to understand that it's okay to be angry.As a teacher during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, author, Jacqueline Bailey, felt that children were left confused during the transition into the new world of social distancing. She wrote Furious Francine to help children express and address their feelings in healthy ways.
About the Author
Jacqueline Bailey is a dedicated and enthusiastic wife. She loves to travel and enjoys cooking for friends and family at home. Growing up, Jacqueline was a little book worm who chose books over any gift in the world. She always loved reading and has always wanted to become an author herself. Bailey graduated from Brooklyn College with a bachelor's degree in English, and then later returned to graduate school to earn her master's degree in General and Special Education.
Furious Francine is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4158-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/furious-francine/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/furious-francine/
