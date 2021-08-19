Bluefield, WV Author Publishes Children's Book
August 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBumblebees Don't Play Soccer, a new book by Chris Hinton Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While playing soccer with his daughter, Christopher Hinton Sr. was asked if bumbles play soccer. This interaction with his daughter inspired Hinton to write this short, silly story. With imaginative situations throughout, this will provide children to expand their imagination and strengthen parent-child relationships.
About the Author
Christopher Hinton was born and raised in Maryland. He decided to explore the world of writing in order to make the world a better place, one story at a time.
Bumblebees Don't Play Soccer is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8988-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bumblebees-dont-play-soccer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bumblebees-dont-play-soccer/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us