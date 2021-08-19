Grand Junction, CO Author Publishes Christian DVD Adventure
August 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Steps: Study Guide for Teachers, Instructors and Family Use, a new book by Charles Rosa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
You and your children are about to embark on an incredible journey. You are going to travel through Israel, the Holy land. This trip is very special because you will actually be following in the footsteps of Jesus Christ. Rebecca and Rachel will be your tour guides through this 3-disc DVD series.
What would it be like to go back 2,000 years and discover the events that took place that have affected our lives and our heritage?
Through our voyage, in Disc 1: you will be able to visit the actual places where Jesus Christ, out Lord was born, played as a child and fulfilled the prophecies foretold long before his birth.
Disc 2; you will discover where Jesus performed his most famous miracles.
Disc 3; you will follow in the footsteps of Jesus', Passion, suffering, Crucifixion and Glorious Resurrection.
Mary, the Mother of Jesus, will be sharing with you the remarkable true story of Jesus. You will go with her to the places of wonderment and miracles.
You will see the sights of Israel through the eyes of these precious children.
Little Steps: Study Guide for Teachers, Instructors and Family Use is a 88-page spiralbound with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3162-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-steps-study-guide-for-teachers-instructors-and-family-use/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-steps-study-guide-for-teachers-instructors-and-family-use/
