Spring, TX Author Publishes Heroic Fantasy Novel
August 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeaven's Defender, a new book by Ilan Garza, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the middle of a vengeful war between Heaven and Hell, the world is crumbling.
Lucifer has been overthrown by his son who seeks vengeance on God for casting his father down from Heaven. As Malsethor leads the demons ravaging the earth, an ancient covenant prevents God from taking action. Thus, Heaven must choose a defender to bestow blessings upon in order to turn the tides of war in their favor.
Follow the adventure to watch the fate of Heaven and Earth unfurl.
About the Author
Ilan Garza has always been a fan of fiction books, and he enjoys reading classic hero tales. He likes to believe he is a small hero for our four-legged friends as a Veterinary Public Health Officer. Garza works with Harris County to rescue strays and animals who are victims of cruelty, finding them better homes through rescue organizations and adoptions.
Garza's imagination has made him quite the exotic pet lover as well. He cares for three little sugar gliders and a small green cheek conure parrot. In Garza's ideal world, we would be able to communicate with our animal counterparts and live peacefully with each other.
When he is not tending to his pets or other animals, Garza finds time to play sports or grill with the family and enjoys the little moments in life.
Heaven's Defender is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7154-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/heavens-defender/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/heavens-defender/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
