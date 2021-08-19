Missoula, MT Author Publishes Historical Romance
August 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Romance of a Blizzard, a new book by Elizabeth Rowe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Romance of a Blizzard tells the story of a loving white family in the South during the Civil War. The greed for more money and power caused undue suffering on the slaves, instead of being shown appreciation, caring, and remembrance. Through this era, we come across two young lovers who are torn apart and survive their long separation.
The Romance of a Blizzard is a 282-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6170-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-romance-of-a-blizzard/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/romance-of-a-blizzard/
