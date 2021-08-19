Pontiac, MI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 19, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdoration, a new book by Ashley Patrice, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Adoration is a collection of poems detailing the early experiences of love during adolescence. During this tumultuous time, we are navigating a new world of feelings and desires in hopes that the object of our affection will return the same, but that is not always the case. Patrice writes with an honesty and truth of these experiences, each poem coming directly from her heart. She shares these with the world so other teenagers know they are not alone in these feelings. Readers will find comfort, encouragement, and familiarity in her verses and will be inspired to share their own voice. Patrice's collection is a guide and safe haven for all those who seek it.
About the Author
Ashley Patrice is from Pontiac, Michigan, where she grew up with the love of her mother and grandparents. She enjoys poetry, reading, photography, listening to music, traveling, hot tea and hot chocolate, and watching cartoons. Throughout high school, she participated in community service and was a member of the National Honors Society, a former participant of the Pontiac Oakland County Competitive Robotics Association (OCCRA) and For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) robotics team, and a member of Project Upward Bound at Oakland University (PUB).
Adoration is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3387-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adoration/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/adoration/
