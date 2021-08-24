New Fairfield, CT Author Publishes Fiction Book
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSins of Omission, a new book by Richard J. Rosini, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story follows the escapades of multiple Italian-Americans—some cloistered, some fresh out of jail, some desperate for love—living in New York City in the late 1960s, and related sexual scandals in their local Catholic church.
Sins of Omission is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00, hardback ($21.00) and eBook ($7.00). The ISBN is 9781648049613. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sins-of-omission/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sins-of-omission-pb/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
