Lafayette, LA Author Publishes Collection of Narrative Stories
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Stickman Chronicles: Perplexed, a new book by Keith J. Doucet, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Told through a series of journal entries, Keith J. Doucet shares the struggles of changing your way of life. Based loosely on real events, dive into the mind of a man overcoming his "Stickman" ways, from breaking and broken hearts to drug use and criminal acts, and evolving into a new person after the birth of his son. Real and raw, this journey is sure to captivate and enlighten anyone looking to change their own life for the better.
About the Author
Keith J. Doucet is a regular guy with an interesting past he can now make fun of and raising his son in the strange world of today. He lives with an optimistic view to teach his son a better way through life.
The Stickman Chronicles: Perplexed is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4634-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-stickman-chronicles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-stickman-chronicles-perplexed/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us