Houston, TX Author Publishes Christian Guide to Prepare for the Coming of Jesus
August 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWaiting for Jesus, a new book by Beatrice (Bea) Cunningham, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Whether at school or in a church setting, Waiting for Jesus can help adults and children alike prepare for the coming of Jesus while reflecting on scripture from Proverbs. It has singing, praying, and a simple technique to help them memorize scripture. The author hopes whoever reads the book and participates in the activities therein will grow in wisdom, stature, and in favor with God and man. This book may help one to know that waiting is not passive but very active as we prepare for the coming of Jesus. It might be today! COME LORD JESUS!
About the Author
Beatrice (Bea) Cunningham has been able to follow her dream of being a teacher as she admired her third-grade teacher and wanted to be like her. She grew up in Beaumont, Texas, graduated from Charlton-Pollard High School. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Prairie View University, Prairie View, Texas. Later she graduated from the University of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas with a Master's Degree in Religious Education. She has also completed the formation training for Spiritual Directors/Companions from the Cenacle Retreat House in Houston, Texas. Her career as a teacher has been in schools in the Diocese of Galveston-Houston for sixteen years. She has served as an Associate Director in the Catechetical Office of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for another sixteen years, before retiring or redirecting her energy. In this capacity she has written articles and conducted workshops and seminars. She is now residing at a Senior Care Community in Houston where she went with her husband, who was ill, and he died immediately after they arrived. She decided to stay because of the peaceful environment in Warren Chapel where she was when she received the inspiration for this book. She is the mother of three children-one son who is deceased and two adult daughters. She has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and the count keeps on growing. She loves reading, singing, and praying for her family and others and considers herself a prayer warrior.
Waiting for Jesus is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1261-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/waiting-for-jesus/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/waiting-for-jesus/#
