Taylor, TX Author Publishes Adventure Novel
August 21, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTo Live Again: Arelia's Story, a new book by Cam O'Keefe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 1348, when 12- year old Arelia is suddenly left orphaned from the plague, she wanders alone and homeless toward the unknown place where she belongs. Carrying her father's amulet and Psalter, Arelia holds on to her faith in God as she is forced to frequently endure savage attacks on her physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Arelia encounters strangers, both friend and foe, and has a fleeting, yet forgotten, visit from an angel. When she reaches the land of her father's birth, Arelia believes she finally found the place for her. But has she?
To Live Again: Arelia's Story is a 502-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7264-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/to-live-again-arelias-story/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us