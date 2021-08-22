Ann Arbor, MI Author Publishes Novel
August 22, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSheila's Odyssey, a new book by Olivia Cain, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sheila's Odyssey describes a beautiful, wealthy young widow's quest for inner peace and happiness. Beset by childhood bulimia and adult alcoholism, she harbors deep guilt over her repressed lesbian tendencies. Her struggles take her to many encounters with women, a major psychological breakdown, and a stay in a rehab facility, before finally bringing inner acceptance and true love.
About the Author
Olivia Cain lives with her partner on a small farm in the Midwest. Her hobbies include horseback riding and caring for her many animals. Improving the lives of addicted and abused women is a cause she supports. This is her first book.
Sheila's Odyssey is a 178-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1544-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sheilas-odyssey/
