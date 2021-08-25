Keys to Fulfilling 'Money Dreams' Revealed in New Book: 'It's Not Just Money, It's Life', by Beth Blecker, RFC
August 25, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsIt's Not Just Money, It's Life, is a new book from financial adviser Beth Blecker (www.easternplanning.com) that aims to help individuals fulfill their financial dreams. Among other things, the breakout book teaches that the purpose of money is to: "Serve you and your goals, not the other way around."
Things like travel, retirement, stability - one's so-called "dreams" are often within reach. The commonly overlooked "catch" is that achieving them starts with a smart financial plan and the determination to put one's plan into action.
"This is a can-do book," says Blecker, a Registered Financial Consultant and former accountant who has been advising individuals and families on reaching their financial goals for 25+ years. "With the right plan and attitude anyone can fulfill their financial dreams," says Blecker, cofounder and CEO of Eastern Planning (www.easternplanning.com), an independent financial-planning firm based in Nanuet, NY.
"How you manage your money today often determines how you live tomorrow," continues Blecker who generously shares her unique perspective on successful, lifelong planning, covering such issues as the value of good planning, how to make difficult decisions and why an investment portfolio should be as unique as the person for whom it is designed.
Similarly, while walking readers through her own journey of building a highly regarded planning company Blecker shares some of her triumphs as well as struggles, notably being a woman entrepreneur in the male-dominated financial-services industry as the author underscores the importance of setting goals, staying focused, showing strength and always protecting your clients' best interests.
Whether you're just starting on your financial journey, want your existing plan to work harder, or you're a financial adviser building a practice or a woman launching a career, you'll value the insights found in, It's Not Just Money, It's Life.
It's Not Just Money, It's Life, is available in hardcover, paperback, Nook and Kindle formats on: www.Amazon.com, Apple Books and: www.Barnesandnoble.com. For a review copy or to speak with Beth Blecker, members of the media should contact: Joseph Finora: 631-680-7870 / joe@josephfinora.com.
To schedule a group book-signing contact: Nicole@easternplanning.com / 845-627-8300.
ABOUT EASTERN PLANNING INC: Eastern Planning Inc. is a fiduciary financial planning and investment advisory firm dedicated to providing clear, trusted financial guidance.
The professionals at Eastern Planning, Inc. understand that the best financial plan extends way beyond spreadsheets and graphs. The plan we create for our clients reflects every aspect of their lives, their needs, their family structure and their values delving into areas that statistics simply can't measure. Unlike most financial firms, our strategies are custom-fitted to each retiree's unique goals and family situation. For more information on Eastern Planning please visit our website: www.easternplanning.com.
Securities and advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (RAA), member FINRA/SIPC. RAA is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of RAA.
Eastern Planning, Inc., is located at: 25 Smith St., suite 304, Nanuet, NY 10954 / 845-627-8300 / www.easternplanning.com. ///
Contact Information
joseph finora
joseph finora & asc
8456278300
Contact Us
joseph finora
joseph finora & asc
8456278300
Contact Us