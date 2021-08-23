As Ringo sang in '71, "It Don't Come Easy," but somehow, Harvey Kubernik keeps on rockin' and rollin' his way through 2021
Harvey's 20th book, "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters," published by Otherworld Cottage Industries in fall, 2020, continues to garner excellent reviews. Read them on Amazon.com. Coming on October 19, 2021 from Sterling/Barnes and Noble is "Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child" by Harvey Kubernik and Kenneth Kubernik, also available on Amazon.
Harvey just concluded a career-spanning interview with pop music and fashion icon Nancy Sinatra. An excerpt will be featured as the cover story in the September 2021 issue of "Record Collector News" magazine. Sinatra's album catalogue has been reissued by the Light in the Attic label. There is no online display of this article.
Now out is the September-November issue of Mike Stax's "Ugly Things" magazine, spotlighting Kubernik's 10,000 word cover story on The Doors, a 1965-2021 memoir expedition about his relationship with the band.
Kubernik just penned the liner notes to the upcoming November 2021 National Record Store Day drops vinyl only Lou Adler produced release, "A Combination of the Two, by Big Brother and the Holding Company" featuring Janis Joplin culled from the 1967 Monterey International Pop Festival.
www.bestclassicbands.com during August presents a 1976 Harvey Kubernik interview with Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia. Feature story is headlined "Jerry Garcia: A 1976 Encounter with the Grateful Dead's Figurehead."
On September 3, Tuff Gong and Mercury Studios will issue from reggae legend Bob Marley on 2LP, CD-DVD and digital formats, "Bob Marley and the Wailers: The Capitol Session-73." On July 30, Harvey Kubernik in "Music Connection" magazine took us on his 50-year relationship with reggae and the many Southern California 1975-1979 concerts he witnessed by Bob Marley and the Wailers. Here's a link to the July post: https://www.musicconnection.com/kubernik-bob-marley-and-the-wailers-the-capitol-session-73.
We at Otherworld Cottage Industries, were saddened to learn of the physical passing of Don Everly. In Harvey Kubernik's 2014 book "Turn Up The Radio! Rock, Pop, and Roll in Los Angeles 1956-1972" published by Santa Monica Press, the legendary guitarist Don Peake who was the lead guitarist of the Everly Brothers 1961-1963 reflected on his stint with the legendary duo.
"In 1961 Don Everly and Phil Everly hired me to be their lead guitar player on tour. In 1963 our English tour was joined by Bo Diddley, Little Richard and The Rolling Stones, a young group. In 1962 in Germany the Beatles would stay backstage to watch the Everlys because their harmony was incomparable. Joey Paige was our bass player, and Chuck Blackwell played drums."
During a 1963 tour of England with the Everly Brothers with the Rolling Stones as a support act, their guitarist Don Peake gave guitar lessons to Keith Richard who later touted Don's tips in an issue of "New Musical Express." "I have picked up as many hints on guitar playing as I can from Don Peake, who is the Everly Brothers guitarist. He really is a fantastic guitarist, and the great thing about him is that he is always ready to show me a few tricks."
In addition to this update on author and music journalist Harvey Kubernik's recent activities, you'll find even more on Kubernik's Korner!
