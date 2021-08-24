Sarasota, FL Author Publishes Sales Guide
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhite Hat Sales: Building a White-Hot Business That Doesn't Burn You Out, a new book by Sandra E. LaFlamme, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Using her own professional experience in the world of real estate, Sandra LaFlamme shares her secrets and useful techniques that achieve success in sales, not just in real estate but any type of sales. Motivated by a love of people and the belief that consumers deserve to work with companies and co-workers who create worthwhile goods, LaFlamme will inspire you to sell with a passion and integrity like no other!
About the Author
Sandra LaFlamme has always been interested and involved in the world of selling. Prior to selling luxury homes in Florida, she has the experience of sales in paints, securities, and financial instruments. LaFlamme has been ranked as one of the Top Ranked Agents on Trulia as an active luxury realtor for over twenty years.
Find out more about the author: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2u5ayHrNLQ&t=1s
White Hat Sales is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1348-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/white-hat-sales/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/white-hat-sales/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us