Moab, UT Author - Formerly of Boulder, CO - Publishes Children's Book

Farmer Brown, a new book by Dave Closser, has been released by Closser Bedtime Stories.This is a story of the loving relationship between a farmer and his sheep, pigs, goats and chickens. Farmer Brown has animals on his farm, but they are his friends, not his source of income. He has relied on his corn crop to bring in the money needed to keep the farm running. But he has never been particularly good at growing corn. One year he finally grows an amazing corn crop but loses it when torrential rains make it impossible for him to harvest. He is distraught. His chickens can feel that Farmer Brown is not himself, is sad, but don't know why. So, they come up with a scheme to try to help him out in the only way they know how. This children's story for early readers provides an opportunity for parents to engage with their children, explaining the subtle messages in the story around kindness, love and respect.About the AuthorDave Closser was educated in engineering and used his degree in the computer business for several years. But much of his working career has been spent in the building industry. At present he spends his days in his shop designing and building custom cabinets and furniture. Roughly 25 years after he first made up the Farmer Brown story for his son at bedtime, he has written it down, illustrated and published the story. This is the first of several bedtime stories he plans to publish.Farmer Brown is 36 pages and is available in paperback and hardcover on Amazon.com.Retail Price: $18.99 Hardback, $9.99 PaperbackHardcover ISBN: 978-1-7364065-0-2, Paperback ISBN: 978-1-7364065-1-9Amazon Links:Author Links:You can follow the author on Goodreads and Amazon: