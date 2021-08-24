Covington, KY Author Publishes Sci-Fi Mystery Novel
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Beginning, a new book by D.M. Deck, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a young teenage girl, Alisha witnesses a horrific crime. This is just the beginning of her problems. As she is on the run, hiding from monsters, she discovers she is above average, there is a whole other world out there waiting to be discovered. A mystery novel mixed with sci-fi, Alisha's adventure proves that things are not what they seem on the surface.
About the Author
D.M. Deck has been a social worker for many years, working with both children and adults. She was a volunteer EMT and girl scout leader for ten years. Some of Deck's hobbies are reading, painting, traveling, and writing.
The Beginning is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (Hardcover $25.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7102-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-beginning/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-beginning-pb/
