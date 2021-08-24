Iowa City, IA Author Publishes Book on Mars
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Nature of Mars, a new book by Dr. Patch Lieveert, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As humans get ever closer to reaching Mars, imagine for a moment that one has already been there; even more, imagine that Mars is where we came from in the first place. This is what Dr. Patch Lieveert suspects, and he decides to explore this possibility. Through his unique talents, Lieveert manages to visit Mars-takes him about forty-five minutes-and collect DNA samples. Now, he simply has to prove his claims to the rest of the scientific community in The Nature of Mars.
About the Author
Dr. Patch Lieveert is a professor of microbiology and immunology with an undergraduate degree emphasizing geology. He does astrophysics in the evening as a hobby. Lieveert teaches medical and dental students for which he has been given multiple teaching awards, including a National Teacher of the Year Award from his scientific society. With Lieveert's clinical colleagues, he has published nearly 450 manuscripts and has described twenty-three new diseases, their causes, and how to manage them clinically. He is married and has one daughter. His hobbies include anything that manages momentum shift: he runs, plays racquetball, and use to figure skate and pole vault. He has run twenty-eight marathons, the last one being October 2019. Lieveert reads a lot, usually one book a week.
The Nature of Mars is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7173-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-nature-of-mars/
