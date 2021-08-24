De Soto, MO Author Publishes Family Narrative
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGet Tough or Die, a new book by Rod Cable, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Get Tough or Die is about being raised in a family where excuses were not acceptable. The parents were tough, but lovingly provided for all needs. These stories offer a lot of humor, numerous OMG moments, accounts of amazing successes, and support for parents wanting to make sure their kids can face adversity in life. It details some of the things done right by these parents, however a longer book about what they did wrong will not be forthcoming.
About the Author
Rod Cable totally enjoyed his forty-seven years as a math teacher/counselor in public high schools. Teaching math was the most fun he ever had outside of family and playing college basketball. Cable believes learning must first be fun, and after that, you can teach kids almost anything. Cable coached four different sports and emceed more than eighty school dances. He has kept the scorebook for De Soto volleyball for the past forty-four years. He went thirty-nine years without missing a day of school and none of his three daughters ever missed a day of high school. Get tough or die! For the past five years, Cable has been a voting member of the De Soto Hall of Fame. Several of their recent inductees and their remarkable stories are mentioned in this book. Cable is an avid golfer, has qualified for the Missouri Amateur, and currently has three holes-in-one. He and his wife, Jane, have been married more than forty years and have three very different grandchildren to spoil.
Get Tough or Die is a 128-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1153-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/get-tough-or-die/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/get-tough-or-die/
