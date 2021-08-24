Pflugerville, TX Author Publishes Self-Love Novel
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Prison Love, a new book by LaTara Clark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There are many people out there caught in abusive relationships and are scared to get out, going through abuse every day, until for some it's too late.
A Prison Love introduces us to a woman caught in a marriage that she tries to get out of, but her husband is controlling. She looks for love with other men but isn't successful, and she learns to finally fight back and get out of the relationship.
Read A Prison Love, and if you or someone you know are going through a domestic situation, then hopefully these words will give you the courage to seek help.
About the Author
LaTara Clark was born and raised in Austin, Texas. She had a passion to write since she was in the sixth grade. She wrote an essay on kids against drugs and was recognized throughout the whole school.
LaTara has worked clerical jobs and started to get into cosmetology; however, she had a passion to write and took off the headsets, dropped classes, and picked up pen and paper. In her spare time she mentors adults who are going through domestic situations, or who are insecure about themselves. She also spends time with her four children and six grandkids when time permits. She likes to go bowling and fishing.
A Prison Love is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4405-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-prison-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-prison-love-who-knew-the-man-you-vowed-to-love-forever-would-cause-you-the-most-pain/#
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us