Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsREvolutionary, a new book by James R. Cummings, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For centuries, The Predarian Empire has built its domain on the power of genetic engineering. An army of genetically enhanced soldiers, each engineered for a specific task, crushing its opposition. Their goal: to build a superior society. Their enemy: imperfect humanity. Humans live on the fringes of their society, waiting as lambs for the slaughter, hoping to escape to the freedom of the Alliance planets.
When a bomb goes off at the university on the lowly Predarian colony A13, the scent of rebellion fills the air. She's a noble, running from her mysterious past. He's a soldier, trapped in the cogs for the Predarian war machine. Together, they may find what they seek. But the wheel of fate revolves, and a terrible Leviathan waits in the darkness. This a story of fate and redemption, love and despair, and the darkness that sleeps in the heart of humanity.
About the Author
James R. Cummings is a native Los Angeles writer. He is a member of the nonprofit Philosopher's Stone Poetry. He has published works in three volumes and edited poetry and prose for the Santa Monica College Creative Writers Club. After graduating from the UCLA Department of Comparative Literature, he continues to study English and Japanese literature as he begins his writing career. REvoluntionary is his debut novel.
REvolutionary is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7201-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/revolutionary/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/revolutionary/
