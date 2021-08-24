Bardstown, KY Author Publishes Romance Novel
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDestiny's Path, a new book by Kaitlyn Dones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Leah's manipulative mother lands her and her sister a housekeeping job at the house of wealthy bachelor Blake James, Leah only considers it a way to make money until she can achieve her dream of becoming a fashion designer. However, as she becomes closer to Blake and his young daughter Eva, against the wishes of her mother and sister, she begins to question their relationship and what it could mean for her future. Will Blake give her the love she deserves, or will he be yet another disappointment in Leah's life?
About the Author
Kaitlyn Dones has a passion for writing and reading, which she spends most of her time doing. With the support of her family, Kaitlyn has continued to follow her love of writing. In her free time, she loves horseback riding, dancing, and doing art of any kind.
Destiny's Path is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1152-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/destinys-path/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/destinys-path/
