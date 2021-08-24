Morgantown, WV Author Publishes Mystery Novel
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Case of the Lost Cats, a new book by Stuart Carswell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Deputy Greg Casto is sent on a mission to find several missing cats in the small town of Kane's Hollow. But while searching for the missing felines, Casto finds the dead body of a young woman. Knowing a murderer is roaming the town, he recruits his younger cousin Oliver, a slovenly sleuth with a passion for solving crimes, to help crack the case. Together they will investigate an intricate web of deceit and passion to discover the identity of the murderer and the whereabouts of the missing cats.
About the Author
Stuart Carswell is a historian, freelance writer, and poet who dabbles in creative writing in his spare time.
The Case of the Lost Cats is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1424-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-case-of-the-lost-cats/
