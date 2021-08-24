Parker, CO Author Publishes Christmas Novel
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Christmas Tree Adventure, a new book by John R. Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Christopher once believed in the magic of the Christmas season, but as he gets older, the magic begins to fade. One night while lying beneath the tree and wondering if he's too old to make Christmas wishes, Christopher awakes in Christmas Tree Kingdom, a world of talking snowmen, wizards, and magic. Christopher soon finds himself tasked with saving the Angel who rules over Christmas Tree Kingdom from an evil wizard and his army. To do this, he must rediscover not only the magic of Christmas but the magic that resides within him. Follow Christopher on his journey through Christmas Tree Kingdom as he meets new friends, battles evil, and discovers that no one is too old to experience the magic of Christmas.
About the Author
John R. Taylor enjoys reading, writing, the outdoors, and hiking. He is also involved at his church. He has been married to his wife for 45 years and has four children and ten grandchildren.
The Christmas Tree Adventure is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1210-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-christmas-tree-adventure/
