Molded Precision Components Recognized as a 2021 Best Workplace™ in Manufacturing
August 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOro Medonte, ON - After a year of facing unprecedented changes and challenges, the entire team at Molded Precision Components (MPC) is proud to announce that they have been named to the 2021 Best Workplace™ in Manufacturing list.
MPC received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the organizations surveyed.
"I often say we can invest in all the technology in the world but we are nothing without our people" said David Yeaman, President and Owner of MPC.
"Throughout our recent manufacturing expansion, we have been extremely mindful of the type of company culture that we wanted to maintain and continue to develop. That's why we have a Culture Manager to ensure that all of our employees feel safe, respected, valued and proud to be part of the MPC team."
MPC is committed to being a great career choice for today's young people. They maintain a strong collaborative partnership with Georgian College through various R&D, design, and engineering projects, while also sitting on the college's advisory boards to support program development. Leveraging this strong partnership, MPC employed 65 co-op students, as well as other youth, visible minorities, and newcomers as part of its commitment to diversity. MPC offers internships, co-ops, apprenticeships and training programs to support these workers to develop technical skills that position them for meaningful skilled employment.
People looking for a meaningful and rewarding career with a green and environmentally-focused company should know that MPC recently received funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) for a first-in-world manufacturing system. Conceived & developed by MPC the Integrated Pellet-to-Pallet Advanced Manufacturing system completely reimagines the way that plastic packaging products such as hand sanitizer bottles are molded, filled and packed; a system that reduces CO2 emissions by 4700 Tons annually.
They are also incredibly proud to be an Ontario business, their Shield-U faceshield having been officially designated Ontario Made, by the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME).
"We're also pleased to announce that we are about to occupy a 45,000 sq.ft to our existing property on Line 4 South, Oro-Medonte, which gives us over 70,000 sq.ft. of advanced Industry 4.0 manufacturing space located just 60 minutes North of Toronto," said Andrew Bird, Director of Strategic Business Development at MPC.
"At the same time, we are commencing production by year-end for a newly acquired global automotive customer, supplying a component that is commonly found in BMW, VW, Volvo and Tesla vehicles. This is a truly exciting time for our company and a great time to join our team."
About Molded Precision Components (MPC)
As part of the MPC family of Companies, Molded Precision Components and sister operation MediCA Healthcare deploy Industry 4.0 technologies to deliver precision engineering and contract manufacturing excellence to both automotive and healthcare sectors.
Established in 2006, the business is focused on medium to high-volume component manufacturing for the most challenging of applications and operates to quality standard ISO 9001:2015. In addition to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certification, Molded Precision Components is ISO/TS 16949 certified for Automotive clients. Likewise, MediCA Healthcare operates under the QA protocols necessary for ISO 13485 for medical device components (certification expected in Q1 2022).
The MPC Family of Companies inspires sustainable advancement, consistently bettering ourselves, our activities, our community & our environment, delivering excellence for our valued manufacturing partners.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs. Great Place to Work recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA).
Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.com.
