Deep Run, NC Author Publishes Fantasy-Adventure Tale
August 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPatricia "Warrior Queen of Africa:" Book One: The Beginning, a new book by Marnee Patricia Banks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Patricia "Warrior Queen of Africa" is a fun, beautiful, ancient adventure in the far distant past. Inspired by the Olympians and the actresses playing Xena and her best friend Gabrielle, author Marnee Patricia Banks takes old myths and revamps them into a new, thrilling tale.
Patricia is the prophesized "Warrior Queen of Africa." With a lineage of great Olympian goddesses and demi-gods, Patricia was molded from Heavenly Father Himself to accomplish greatness in the ancient world. With the support from her friend and sister Brianne, the strength provided to her from her earthly mother Markeeta, Amazon Queen, and the bravery and fierceness of her companion, the flying lion Simba, Patricia sets out to become what she was destined to be. Her journey is an age-old tale of good versus evil… and how good will always come out the victor in the end.
Patricia "Warrior Queen of Africa:" Book One: The Beginning is a 304-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 and eBook ($15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7133-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/patricia-warrior-queen-of-africa/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/patricia-warrior-queen-of-africa-book-one-the-beginning/
