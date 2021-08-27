Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Suspense Novel
August 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cape Cod Serial Killer Story, a new book by Ronald D. Goode, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Cape Cod Serial Killer Story is a mystery crime story about identical twins, one of whom become a serial killer after being traumatized from seeing his father kill his mother. Once he became a man, he got news that his wife and kids died in a car crash because a prostitute was right in the middle of an intersection from getting beaten by her pimp. He took it upon himself to start killing prostitutes and pimps. His brother went to prison for what he did, but he killed himself in prison because he could not take the suffering from being wrongfully in prison. The brother was the killer, trained with Russian ex-soldiers in KGB, became an assassin, and took on law enforcement and military, killing a lot of them. Read The Cape Cod Serial Killer Story, a real nail biter.
About the Author
Ronald D. Goode was born in the Hispanic part of North Philadelphia, which is the Kensington area. He is a landscaper at Liberty Tree and Landscaping Management and is looking to further his career in screenwriting and writing more books.
The Cape Cod Serial Killer Story is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1433-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-cape-cod-serial-killer-story/
