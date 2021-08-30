Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Children's Chapter Book
Einstein's Shadow, a new book by Michael Ropp, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When the class bully starts to get top marks on computerized tests at school, twins Kelly and Max suspect foul play. The two enlist the help of a small group of friends to uncover and expose the bully's wrongdoing with only two conditions: They cannot tell any lies, and they must not cause any damage. Despite these conditions and the group's intentions, their plan quickly runs off the rails. Combining science, creativity, robotics, a ferret, and friendship, Einstein's Shadow reveals that one doesn't need to be born with superpowers to achieve the heights of a superhero.
About the Author:
Michael Ropp is an electrical engineer who works on the power systems of the future. He loves music and has several recordings available on iTunes. He's played in The Young Executives, Autowinder, and The Bliss, and continues to work on new musical projects today. He and his wife, Susan have twin children, Thomas and Katherine, nine cats, two dogs, two horses, and a bird.
Einstein's Shadow is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1401-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/einsteins-shadow/
