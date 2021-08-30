Mux Miner develops efficient blockchain mining technology for beginners

× Email MUXMINER

Mux Miner creates ASICs (Software-Particular Built-in Circuit) powered by a unique company technology. This technology tries to offer a fast and effective blockchain mining service for beginners. Crypto fans can experience the world of cryptocurrencies through preconfigured hash functions.Many of the new technology's advantages in cryptocurrency mining are offered by its high-quality design and guaranteeing little energy consumption. This is a challenge faced by a large number of GPUs and the other options.How does the MUX series work?Mux MinerWithout the difficulties normally found in cryptocurrencies, this MUX series has a high hash rate of 1620 TH/s. This rate is for a power consumption of 1600W ± 7%. It is a simple core technology with good optimization of integrated circuit microstructure. It is packed with innovative technology and a progressive system-level power technology chip.Early crypto fans, including the founders of the technology, have validated the Mux series. One of its creators has claimed the company wants to reduce crypto mining problems, including computational disadvantage and overhead costs. Those are the problems that most crypto fans run into when using old-style CPUs.The new technology developers want to create a new chance to optimize the hash functions calculation for both beginners and old users. The project goal is to help the hash rate development.Benefits of the MUX series for miningWith the Mux Miner Enhance Energy Saver system, there will be low energy consumption, and each machine will have a cooling system, a 7-nanometer chip, noise reduction, and regulated operational humidity with included PSU and wireless network connection (Wi-Fi) / Ethernet.In addition, its algorithm contains globally recognized software and hardware technologies where the user can mine in BCH, BTC, Ether, LTC, Monero, and Dash in a super short time.Mux Miner is a Vancouver, Canada-based chip production and design company with extensive blockchain and technology design knowledge. The company has headquarters on three continents, offering crypto wallet development services, graphical processing units, blockchain development, and crypto mining solutions.Mux Miner is one of the companies with the most experience in Blockchain. This experience has given it validation with companies such as FIS, Kraken, and ASG Expertise.william parkmuxminer7010210009