Krum, TX Vietnam Veteran Publishes Memoir
August 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Experiences in Vietnam, a new book by Carroll Alan Ladd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After personal struggles and being in Vietnam, Carroll Alan Ladd shares the story of his marriages, his struggles with family life, and owning a business. Ladd's life shows readers what a civilian faces during active duty in a war and serving alongside the military.
About the Author
Carroll Alan Ladd is from Oklahoma but moved to Dumas, Texas when he was about ten. After being transferred to Spearman, Texas where he graduated high school, this is where Ladd's story begins.
My Experiences in Vietnam is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 and eBook ($15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1517-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-experiences-in-vietnam/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-experiences-in-vietnam/
