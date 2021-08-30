Jonesboro, GA Author Publishes Book
August 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Smudge" "Censored:" The Book that Can Save the Lives of Our Children!, a new book by Vincent W. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Smudge is based on author Vincent W. Brown's friend. During their friendship, Smudge shared some of his many experiences and stories with him.
While pondering over them at a later date, Vincent realized these are stories of adventure, education, caution of life, and love. Vincent hopes many of these tales will benefit the reader, giving them love and laughter.
About the Author
Vincent W. Brown currently lives in Jonesboro, MA.
"Smudge" "Censored:" The Book that Can Save the Lives of Our Children! is a 634-page hardback with a retail price of $38.00 and eBook ($33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3471-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/smudge-censored/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/smudge-censored-the-book-that-can-save-the-lives-of-our-children/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
