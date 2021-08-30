La Piata, MD Teacher Publishes Children's Book
August 30, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSabrina the Ballerina Frog, a new book by Christina McCormick, has been released by RoseDog Books, Inc.
Have you ever had a dream? Well, Sabrina has a big one. She wants to be a famous ballerina, which is a really great dream for a child to have, except one thing: Sabrina is a frog! Her classmates tease her and laugh at her when she dances. But her mother reminds her that with God there is nothing she can't do. Sabrina prays to God to help her, and she practices real hard. One day she finds out that the Winter Ballet will be in her hometown, and they are looking for ballerinas to audition. Will her dream finally come true?
About the Author
Christina McCormick was always reading books to her boys, and together they would have fun writing their own stories. One day she thought to herself, I think I could do that. Growing up and going to Sunday School and church, she learned Matthew 19:26, "With God all things are possible." She has always loved dance, and after fifteen years of ballet as a child and a niece that also took ballet, she sat down to write, and Sabrina the Ballerina Frog was born.
McCormick is a preschool teacher at her local church and loves to read and draw and be near the water. She and her husband, Paul, live in Southern Maryland.
Sabrina the Ballerina Frog is a 50-page hardback with a retail price of $27.00 and eBook ($22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-935-5. It was published by RoseDog Books, Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sabrina-the-ballerina-frog/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/sabrina-the-ballerina-frog/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us