Recently, the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny received several awards due to their excellence in personal injury

August 31, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRecently, the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny received several awards due to their excellence in personal injury law and commitment to their clients. The three most recent awards given to the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny and its attorneys are 2020 Law Firm 500 Honoree, America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®, and a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in New York award.
The firm was named a 2020 Law Firm 500 Honoree due to exponential growth in the year 2020, something only attainable by hard work, dedication, and strong representation of clients. In the year 2020 alone, the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny saw 50% growth. This means that more and more of those injured in New York State trust the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny to fight for the compensation they deserve and need to heal, and rightfully so.
Attorney Richard M. Kenny of the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny was deemed among America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®, an honor only given to attorneys who have successfully litigated a legal matter with at least $2,000,000 in alleged damages at stake. Each attorney who receives this award is put through a comprehensive selection process to help ensure only the very best attorneys in the community are selected for membership. Attorney Richard M. Kenny has won several high-stakes personal injury claims on behalf of his clients in the past, many of the results for which are featured on his website.
Finally, Attorney Richard M. Kenny was recently named a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in New York by the National Trial Lawyers Top 100. This honor is only bestowed to attorneys who have exemplified "superior skills and qualifications in the legal field." In their press release, the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 said, "During Richard Kenny's first year as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer, Mr. Kenny has shown that he has continuously exemplified superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as an admirable trial lawyer."
If you or someone you know has recently sustained an injury in an accident due to no fault of your own, you should strongly consider retaining knowledgeable legal representation with a proven track record. The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is prepared to handle any personal injury matter throughout the five boroughs. Contact the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny today to learn more about how our legal team can assist you.
