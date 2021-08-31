Tuscaloosa, AL Author Publishes Hunting Memoir
August 31, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Edification of a Turkey Hunter, a new book by Butch Barnes, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Butch didn't start turkey hunting until he met Tommy Nelson, his father- in-law to be, in 1968. Mr. Nelson was both a passionate turkey hunter and a great story teller. His passing in 1997 caused Butch to reflect on his own experiences in the "turkey woods" over the preceding four decades, and he decided to share them. This book, however, is about more than just the pursuit and kill. Along the way, Butch discovered more about himself and the hunting experience than he learned about turkeys. His experiences served as a classroom for growing not only his calling and hunting skills, they also grew his Christian faith, seeing how God provided this great sport while also giving us the responsibility to be His steward of this great game bird and its habitat. It's a story that will appeal to novice and veteran, and hopefully draw others to take to the field and experience the thrills of pursuing this noble bird.
About the Author
An early WWII baby boomer, Butch Barnes was born in 1946 in Selma, Alabama. For the next 24 years, his family would live in 10 different rental houses around rural Dallas County. His love for hunting and the outdoors evolved from these many moves to new locations. He also developed a love of reading and writing, as he sought to learn all he could about all things nature. Against this background, he graduated from Livingston University in 1969 (The University of West Alabama today) as an English major and physical science minor. After a working career spanning 45 years, he retired in 2011 to focus on his hobbies: making custom turkey calls, painting turkeys, and writing about turkey hunting. He and his wife now reside in Tuscaloosa, AL.
The Edification of a Turkey Hunter is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4966-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-edification-of-a-turkey-hunter/ at or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-edification-of-a-turkey-hunter/
