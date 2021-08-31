Springfield, NJ Author Publishes Astrology Title
August 31, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Zodiac Decoded, a new book by Joseph T. Cappa, Esq, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Finally, the true meaning of the Zodiac has been discovered! The ancient mystery has been solved!
A must read, especially by the younger generation who will one day inherit this planet. Author Joseph T. Cappa, Esq., unravels, step by step, the process he used in deciphering the zodiac, revealing its true meaning. Learn for yourself that the zodiac's story applies to all people, and it provides a message of hope, particularly relevant in these unique times.
All readers, young and old, will agree that the Zodiac truly is the story of us!
About the Author
Joseph T. Cappa, Esq., is an attorney by profession, but a philosopher by nature-a true lover of knowledge and wisdom. He has a penchant for problem solving and enjoys learning as much as he can.
A family man with a wife, Sheryl, and three grown children, Cappa is a Rotary Paul Harris recipient and a member of Amateur Astronomers, Inc., particularly interested in the stars of the zodiac.
The Zodiac Decoded is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7227-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-zodiac-decoded/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-zodiac-decoded/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
