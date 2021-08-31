2nd Generation Family-Owned Furniture Store in Louisville, Kentucky is Offering Giveaways During 50th Anniversary Sale September 16th - October 11th
August 31, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsContemporary Galleries, a family-owned and locally-operated home furnishings store in Louisville, Kentucky, has been in the business of helping others decorate their homes with modern pieces for the last 50 years. To celebrate the company's 50th anniversary, Contemporary Galleries is hosting a month-long Anniversary Sale starting September 16th and running through October 11th.
During the month-long celebration sale, customers can save up to 50% off inventory throughout the store and 15% off special orders. The discount applies to regular priced items only and excludes Everyday Value items; shoppers can expect to save big on home and office furniture, home decor, and more.
Over the last 50 years, Contemporary Galleries has been a Louisville, Kentucky staple in the modern furniture industry. The home furnishing store offers a wide variety of furniture and home decor brands that aren't easily found in the area. Brands available at Contemporary Galleries include Ekornes, Alf Italia, BDI USA, Elite Modern, Fjords, American Leather, Natuzzi Editions, Vilmers, and more.
In addition to the various savings opportunities available during the Contemporary Galleries 50th Anniversary Sale from September 16th through October 11th, the modern furniture retailer will also be giving away a wide variety of home furnishings. Customers will not be required to purchase anything from Contemporary Galleries in order to have a chance to win; however, they must register for the giveaways in-store. Items will be awarded at different times throughout the 50th Anniversary Sale including an Ekornes Recliner (valued at $3,500), a Fjords Relaxer Recliner (valued at $2,095), a 9to5 Office Chair, Oxford Garden Outdoor Lounge Chairs & End Table, Charley Harper Canvas Artwork, Metal Wall Sculpture, a 5' x 8' area rug, an Umbra End Table and more!
The Contemporary Galleries showroom, where the Anniversary Sale will take place, is located at 220 N Hurstbourne Parkway in the East End of Louisville. Shoppers are encouraged to stop into the showroom, (open 7 days a week) leading up to the sale to see the current selection of contemporary and modern furniture, lighting, home decor, and accessories that Contemporary Galleries has in stock.
Contemporary Galleries is a family and locally owned furniture store operated by brothers, Todd and Bob Mason, who are the second generation to provide Louisville, Kentucky with home furnishings. Todd Mason has over 35 years of experience in the business of home furnishings. He began working within the family business after graduating from the University of Kentucky with a marketing degree and worked his way up from preparation and assembly to his current position where he focuses on sales as well as the buying aspect of the business. Bob Mason has been working at Contemporary Galleries since high school after he received a Business Administration degree and worked his way up into sales and operations. Both brothers must agree on each piece of furniture that they decide to stock in the Contemporary Galleries showroom guaranteeing that each piece is high-quality and hand-selected.
Homeowners in Louisville, Kentucky should mark their calendars and be sure not to miss the Anniversary Sale at Contemporary Galleries. While the modern furniture company celebrates 50 years in the business of providing local homeowners with unique, high-quality furniture in Louisville, Kentucky, they will be offering a wide variety of once-a-year savings opportunities.
To learn more about Contemporary Galleries' 50th Anniversary Sale, visit the company's website at https://contemporarygalleries.com/ or visit the Contemporary Galleries Facebook page @ContemporaryGalleries.
The showroom is located in the Forum Shopping Center at 220 N. Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, Kentucky, and is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Questions about the available stock at Contemporary Galleries, the Anniversary Sale, or general business inquiries can be directed to Contemporary Galleries by calling (502) 426-9273.
About Contemporary Galleries
Contemporary Galleries is a locally-owned and family-operated home furnishings store led by brothers Todd and Bob Mason. For the last 50 years, Contemporary Galleries has been supplying homeowners in Louisville, Kentucky, and surrounding areas with unique, modern, and contemporary furnishings for homes and offices. Contemporary Galleries is currently celebrating 50 years in business at their showroom located in the Forum Shopping Center at 220 North Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, Kentucky with a month-long Anniversary Sale. The 50th Anniversary Sale will run from September 16th through October 11th and, during the sale, various furniture brands will be offering exclusive saving opportunities.
To learn more, visit Contemporary Galleries at https://contemporarygalleries.com/ and like the company's Facebook page to stay up-to-date on future sale opportunities.
Contact Information
Contemporary Galleries
Contemporary Galleries
502-426-9273
Contact Us
Contemporary Galleries
Contemporary Galleries
502-426-9273
Contact Us