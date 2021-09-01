Pittsburg, Kansas Marine Veteran & Author Publishes Children's Book
September 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBrave Mee and the Forest of Tangled Lies, a new book by Laura Wright, has been recently published.
Brave Mee and the Forest of Tangled Lies is part of the Brave Mee series. Mee is never given a gender, allowing the reader to internalize the character and join in the adventure. In each book, Mee has had their happiness stolen by things like lies, anger, and anxiety.
In this book, the first in the series, Mee, a thoughtful child has had their happiness stolen by cognitive distortions, lies. Mee is confronted by Big Sister and others who belittle Mee. Mee internalizes these lies, causing unhappiness.
Mee is assisted through the trials of the forest by three adorable and relatable characters. These characters give voice to the truth and help Mee see the beauty we all have in us. The animal friends who help Mee along the way are Ernie the owl, Rizzo the elephant, and Rocco the rabbit. With each book, Laura hopes to empower the reader to seek out their own happiness. We are all in control of our reactions and indeed our own happiness. Happy people can experience sadness. It is how we react to sadness or distressful situations that determines our level of happiness with life in general. Give the gift of empowerment.
About the Author
Laura Wright is a Marine Corps Veteran and now artist and author. Originally from Newbury Park, California, after four years in the Marine Corps, she moved to Kansas with her husband. Laura lived a rather normal life until after 9/11, when she rejoined the Marines, where she stayed in the reserves until 2016, deploying twice to Iraq.
During her first tour, she was a team leader for a Personnel Retrieval and Processing team in Al Asad, Iraq. Her second tour, she was the Staff Noncommissioned Officer In Charge of the ammunition supply point. This tour also saw her in Al Asad, Iraq. Both tours netted her tremendous honor. Laura finished her career in the Marine Corps as the Officer in Charge of her unit in Topeka, Kansas.
Laura's creative journey began in high school but was on pause for several years as other events took up priority. After being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), she began painting and writing fulltime. In 2019 she was juried into the artists coop at ArtForms Gallery in Pittsburg, KS where she shows her art and books. She has been writing, illustrating, and publishing her own books which include the "Brave Mee" series. She now dedicates her time to her family, many pets, and her community through art and writing. Check out the author's work online at https://ourbravemee.wordpress.com.
Brave Mee and the Forest of Tangled Lies is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $10.99 (eBook $8.99 and hardcover $19.99). It is Book 1 of 3 in the Brave Mee series. It is available on Amazon and Ingram Spark.
