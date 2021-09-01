Danvers, MA Author Publishes Humorous Fiction Collection
Jimmy Stay Show Presents Another Shitty Day in Paradise, a new book by Jimmy Stay Show, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jimmy Stay Show Presents Another Shitty Day in Paradise compiles the outrageous experiences of a clever, fictional narrator, whose jokes flow naturally through the tales.
The collection is for fans of morbid, dark humor, which many people would consider "shock value," and emphasizes the importance of not taking life too seriously-we all die someday, right?
About the Author
Jimmy Stay Show likes Garbage Pail Kids and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, smokes a lot of weed, and enjoys basketball and building with Legos. He loves the Celtics, his family, and his extensive collection of tattoos. (He doesn't come across many people with more ink than he.)
A disabled Army Veteran, Jimmy Stay Show is married with two kids, one boy and one girl, two cats and a dog. He was a Sergeant who served a year in Baghdad, Iraq during war.
Jimmy Stay Show Presents Another Shitty Day in Paradise is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1524-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jimmy-stay-show-presents-another-shitty-day-in-paradise/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
