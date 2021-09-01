Lakewood, CO Author Publishes Authentic Italian Cookbook
September 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Miracle Child and Her Authentic Italian Recipes, a new book by Nicolina Amoruso, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Miracle Child and Her Authentic Italian Recipes is written to inspire people to find their purpose in life and to use this purpose to influence the lives of others. In this book, the reader will find inspiration, a love for cooking, and come away with a few stories and recipes which will feed their soul, their stomach, and their recipe box.
About the Author
Nicolina Amoruso is a simple, strong, generous, and religious woman. She has depended on strength from God, who is her hero, to help her overcome obstacles in her life. Amoruso is a chef who is passionate about her Italian cooking because food brings people together and especially her wonderful family whom she loves. In her free time, she enjoys taking care of her grandchild, walking her little doggie, and bargain shopping.
A Miracle Child and Her Authentic Italian Recipes is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $15.99 (eBook $10.99). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4237-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-miracle-child-and-her-authentic-italian-recipes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-miracle-child-and-her-authentic-italian-recipes/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us