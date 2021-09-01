Amsterdam, NY Author Publishes Fantasy Book
September 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDragon Tamers, a new book by Samantha Hume, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Little did Shayera know her life was about to change by teaming up with the other dragon tamers. But she knows one thing: everyone has a secret, and she is determined to not let anyone discover hers.
About the Author
Samantha Rose Hume is twenty-two years old and lives with her parents in Amsterdam, New York. She is the youngest of seven children and has struggled with autism and learning disabilities for all her life. However, she is determined to not let it bring her down. Just because she is different does not mean she cannot make something of herself. Besides writing, she enjoys reading fantasy and mystery books and playing video games.
Dragon Tamers is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $8.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4680-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dragon-tamers/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/dragon-tamers/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us