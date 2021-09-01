Glancy Wine Education Foundation Announces Fall Fundraising Drive and Addition of Two New Board Members Vincent Morrow & Kimberly Noelle Charles
September 01, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsSAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Glancy Wine Education Foundation has begun the annual fundraising drive leading up to its annual gala celebration event in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the San Francisco Wine School on November 6, 2021.
In addition, two new members have been added to the organization's volunteer board of directors: Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET, a marketing executive for her own firm Charles Communications Associates with more than 30 years of experience in the wine industry, and Master Sommelier Vincent Morrow, who currently serves as the Wine Director for PRESS Napa Valley and is chairperson of the diversity committee for the Court of Master Sommeliers Americas.
"We're positively thrilled to have Kimberly and Vincent join the board," said board Vice President, Alder Yarrow. "They both have demonstrated career-long commitments to wine education and supporting diversity in this industry, which makes them a perfect fit."
The foundation's annual gala celebration plays a crucial role in raising the funds required to provide wine education scholarships to wine and hospitality professionals in need of assistance. Donations of silent auction items, ranging from wine to services to experiences are being sought for this fundraising event and sponsorships of various types are also available.
Interested parties should contact board President Cheryl Halloran at cheryl.gwef@gmail.com or 408-806-3757. Donations and sponsorships can also be arranged online at: https://sanfranciscowineschool.ejoinme.org/donateauctionitem.
Professionals in need of financial aid are encourage to apply for scholarships year-round at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.Org.
About The Glancy Wine Education Foundation
Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a registered a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity, and raise earning power. Find out more at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.Org.
