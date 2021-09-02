New York-Based Film/TV Actor & Acting Teacher Publishes New Novel
September 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVictims of Circumstance: A Young Man's Journey to Redemption, a new book by Frank A. Rossi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Victims of Circumstance tells the true story of Nick Harris and his father, Richard (Ricky) Matt. Nick, a victim of drug addiction, lives with his worn-down mother Vee Harris. Their lives have never been easy since the introduction of Ricky into Vee's young life. Their toxic relationship created Nick, and Ricky, while caring for Nick in his own way, used his anger and aggression to the world to destroy any semblance of a normal family they could have had. After Ricky's arrest for murder and eventual escape, Nick and Vee relive their past as they watch his manhunt and death play out on twenty-four-hour news' cycles. Nick will need to reconcile with his past and find redemption in order to move on and live a better life.
About the Author
Frank A. Rossi holds a BA in economics from Colgate University where he played four years of varsity football. After two tryouts with the NFL, he moved to New York City to become a banker. In 1985 he began an acting career and can be seen in White Men Can't Jump, Blue Chips, The Criminal Mind, and, most recently, Confession, Assault on VA-33, and G.O.D. He has also appeared as guest roles on Miami Vice, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless. Rossi has two acting schools and has been an acting coach for the past twenty years, teaching over two thousand actors in the WNY area, as well as a film casting director. He is currently working on his sixth feature film.
Author Links:
http://www.frankrossi.com/
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0744186/
Victims of Circumstance: A Young Man's Journey to Redemption is a 328-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3768-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/victims-of-circumstance-a-young-mans-journey-to-redemption/
