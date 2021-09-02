Gnxcor Inc. Welcomes Dino Roberge as General Manager

Gnxcor Inc., notably behind the acclaimed facility management software Maintenance Care, has announced the hiring of Dino Roberge as General Manager.Dino Roberge brings with him a broad range of experience in communications, public service, and the private sector. A former journalist by trade, he has overseen the operations of several companies. He helped found daily news websites for a major press conglomerate and also was a newspaper publisher for the same corporation. More recently, he founded a tour operator specializing in group travel. Mr. Roberge also served the Government of Canada in various positions related to communications and outreach."We are very excited to welcome Dino to our team at Gnxcor Inc. He brings a tighter focus on our operations. He will be a great asset in our growth over the coming years, in building a team of dedicated and dynamic employees and developing sustainable relationships with our clients", says Dan Roberge, CEO of Gnxcor Inc.Gnxcor Inc is a privately held company specializing in developing specific software solutions focused on productivity and daily use.Its portfolio is led by Maintenance Care, a full-featured maintenance management software. The CMMS offers an easy-to-use platform that allows managing work orders, preventive maintenance and all assets contained in a facility. The software is used in thousands of facilities across the world.Other notable software products owned by Gnxcor are One Access, an exciting new web-based platform that serves as a visitor and employee screening application and Get Sensored, a software that helps to control temperatures with some wireless temperature sensors.