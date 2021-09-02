Long Island, NY Author Publishes Crime Novel
September 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThrough the Eyes of a Killer, a new book by Scott Millard Atherton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through the Eyes of a Killer takes you deep into the minds of murder for profit schemes like snuff films, secret agents and organized crime. Dive into the world's of Axel, Jennifer, Vic, Louie and Chase to see which disturbing task will come next. You will be biting your fingernails as the story unravels as you witness the five main characters' meet their fate. This is a dark tale, not for the weak hearted.
About the Author
Scott Millard Atherton, aka Buz Bomb, began his entertainment career in 1984 playing in band after band. In 1996 he finally went solo and released numerous albums, most of which were recorded from 2013 to present. He also ventures into the worlds of musical videos, web series, live performances, podcasting, promotion, and booking and has written a previous novel, They Call Her Christina. He holds a bachelor's in visual and performing arts.
Atherton is married with two adult children. He currently resides on Long Island, where he was born and raised.
Through the Eyes of a Killer is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2316-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/through-the-eyes-of-a-killer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/through-the-eyes-of-a-killer/
