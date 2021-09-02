Kissimmee, FL Author Publishes Theological Exposé

Kissimmee, FL Author Publishes Theological Exposé
September 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe God Existentialism: God's Plan for Mankind, a new book by Dr. A. P. Collins The Elect Apostle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dr. A. P. Collins is a dedicated servant of the Most High God. Being revived from a destructive lifestyle of drug abuse and corruption, he moved from turmoil to tranquility when one terminal thought transformed his life. Getting married and starting the Collins family began a life that provided this Man of God the understanding necessary to create a document of worship to uniform fellowship for all that embrace God regardless of their cultural beliefs. Traveling through different states, establishing ministries, and learning the politics of Heaven to help God's people. Dr. Collins uses the term Elect Apostle as a means of exposing the general population to the planned vision God has in store to incorporate and elevate uninvolved individuals into the Kingdom.
The God Existentialism: God's Plan for Mankind is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4231-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-god-existentialism/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-god-existentialism-gods-plan-for-mankind/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us