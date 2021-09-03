Oceanside, CA Author Publishes Memoir
September 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHoodlum Healer, a new book by XXIVK.AU. "Doc", has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being an international, high-stakes gambler; soldier/Department of Defense "Operative"; truck driver, professional/healthcare professional (registered nurse); entrepreneur, and convict, XXIVK.AU. "Doc" literally experienced the counterproductivity of choices, responsibilities, and consequences. He promised his fellow convicts he would write a "for-real" book if he made it through his experiences, hopefully to obviate errant thoughts and subsequent behavior. Hoodlum Healer is that "for-real" book.
About the Author
XXIVK.AU. "Doc" graduated from two Southern California universities, and the tempestuous "school of hard knocks" provided exponential expertise to speak on the learning experiences that nurtured Hoodlum Healer.
Hoodlum Healer is a 404-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7045-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hoodlum-healer/
