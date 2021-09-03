Sequim, WA Author Publishes Memoir
September 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA President Lied, Thousands Died: 55 Years After the Hunt for Charlie, a new book by Toney Allen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A President Lied, Thousands Died: 55 Years After the Hunt for Charlie chronicles the author's life from his youth and young adulthood through war, his post-war career, and finally retirement, part of which was spent delving into the lies told during and about the Vietnam War.
A President Lied, Thousands Died: 55 Years After the Hunt for Charlie is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1255-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-president-lied-thousands-died/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-president-lied-thousands-died-55-years-after-the-hunt-for-charlie/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us