Schertz, TX Reverend Publishes Christian Science Fiction Novel
September 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsProject Utopia 2035, a new book by Rev. Rich Johnson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Project Utopia 2035 was written to draw readers into an understanding of the real-life possibilities as we navigate the "end times."
Be watchful,
Be mindful,
But more so…
be encouraged to meet the One who knows the end from the beginning, the King of everything, Jesus Christ!
About the Author
Rev. Rich Johnson has a lifetime of teaching and ministry behind him. He lives near San Antonio, Texas, with his wife and two of his seven children. In addition to his works of Christian fiction, Rev. Johnson is the composer of scores of choral works and a number of plays and musicals.
Project Utopia 2035 is a 290-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4454-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/project-utopia-2035/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/project-utopia-2035/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
