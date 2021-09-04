Marina, CA Author Publishes Educational Tutoring Guidebook
September 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLearn for Excellence: How You Can Prepare Your Children for College and Life, a new book by Bert Lundy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Learn for Excellence is a guide to the tutoring system of the same name for students in grades 1-12. The tutoring system covers Math, English, Geography, and other fundamental education tenants. The book consists of two parts. The first part explains how the tutoring system works, so that parents can help their children get an excellent education despite the state of the US education system. The second part is a compilation of related newsletters, which give additional insight into education and related areas.
Professor Lundy has a B.A. in Mathematics, minoring in German and History, from Texas A&M, and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Georgia Tech, in Atlanta. He has taught and spoken internationally-from London to Japan-and has extensive professional experience in computer science, software engineering, and networking. Through all of this experience, in 2010 he developed his specialized tutoring system, Learn for Excellence.
About the Author
Before Bert Lundy was a professor, he served as an officer in the U.S. Army at Fort Ord, California. While in the service, Lundy specialized in system analysis and software engineering, developing several programs and real time software for the military. After serving, Lundy went on to work as a software engineer for E-Systems, where he wrote and tested complex software to control satellites.
Later, Lundy became a professor at the Naval Postgraduate School and taught various subjects across the computer science field for over fifteen years. During his tenure, he published numerous research papers, as well as a book Telegraph, Telephone and Wireless, How Telecom Changed the World. It was during the last few years of teaching that Lundy founded Learning for Excellence. Today, the business is located in Salinas, CA, with the focus on helping children excel not just in STEM, but all fundamental areas of study.
Learn for Excellence: How You Can Prepare Your Children for College and Life is a 276-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4148-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/learn-for-excellence-how-you-can-prepare-your-children-for-college-and-life/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
