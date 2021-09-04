Wagoner, OK Author Publishes Children's Book
September 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSteppin' on Frogs, a new book by Linda Murphy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Steppin' on Frogs explains to children that we can't always control the noises our bodies make. We all hiccup, we all burp, and we all pass gas. It's all natural and nothing to make a big deal about. With a little humor, this story brings to light the normalcy of children passing gas and how it can be compared to the sound of stepping on frogs. The readers will get a few giggles out of this and a better understanding that it's okay to pass gas, even if you are at school. The author hopes readers realize that we can take an embarrassing situation and learn to laugh a little at ourselves and life.
About the Author
Linda Murphy has been a public-school teacher in Oklahoma for twenty-eight years. She lives in Wagoner, Oklahoma where she is a teacher for Wagoner Public Schools. Her degree is in Early Childhood with an Elementary Education certification. She is certified in Middle English and has always loved reading and writing. She currently teaches ELA and Social Studies to fifth graders. Murphy is married to Roddy Murphy and has three wonderful children, three stepchildren, and four precious grandchildren. She loves nature and enjoys many outdoor activities like hiking. She also enjoys spending time with family, yoga, evening walks, and her loveable dog, Muffin.
Steppin' on Frogs is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1276-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/steppin-on-frogs/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/steppin-on-frogs/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us