Ringgold, GA Author Publishes Romance Novel
September 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSouthern Steel, a new book by Sherrie H. Coombs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Determined to live out her late father's dreams, Sydney James has achieved the ultimate success in education and in the world of engine design. Independent, laser-focused, and determined, she lives a lonely life, believing that the key to her success is self-sufficiency. How else is she supposed to survive in the male-dominated industry of her chosen profession?
One day, after her car breaks down, Sydney meets Doug, the greasy mechanic at the nearest automobile supply store, and he makes quite an impression. Not necessarily a good first impression, but an impression nonetheless. Little does she know that he may well change the trajectory of her life, for better or worse.
About the Author
A lover of all dogs, Sherrie H. Coombs is an animal activist and volunteer with the Humane Educational Society. Married to Jim, mother to Brad and Jordan, and most importantly grandmother to Kynnedi, Maddie, Journee, and Weston, she has a large lovely family, including her rescued fur babies, Molly and Jezebel.
Southern Steel is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4955-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/southern-steel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/southern-steel/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us